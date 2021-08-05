Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,123,000.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

