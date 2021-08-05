Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 43.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

