Berenberg Bank Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 972.63 ($12.71).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 842.94. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.