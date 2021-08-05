ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CNVVY opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

