PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

