BMO Capital Markets Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.12.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$49.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.