Reviewing Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phunware and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.46%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 7.74 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.92 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -2.82

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90%

Risk and Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 12.05, meaning that its stock price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

