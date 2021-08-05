National Bankshares Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$12.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.26.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.79.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0006671 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

