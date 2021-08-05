National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$36.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CU. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.33.

CU opened at C$35.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.27. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

