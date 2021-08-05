Reviewing Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) & Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and Herc (NYSE:HRI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agiliti and Herc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 Herc 0 1 6 0 2.86

Agiliti currently has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Herc has a consensus target price of $124.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Herc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Herc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and Herc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A Herc 8.09% 21.16% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agiliti and Herc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Herc $1.78 billion 1.98 $73.70 million $3.01 39.49

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Agiliti.

Summary

Herc beats Agiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

