Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

LMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

