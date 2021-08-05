Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HCI Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The firm has a market cap of $856.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in HCI Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

