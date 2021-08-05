Canfor (TSE:CFP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.71.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

