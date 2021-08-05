SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.
bluebird bio stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
