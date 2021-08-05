SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

