Audacy (AUD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $462.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

