Piper Sandler Comments on Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%.

TCMD opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $884.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

