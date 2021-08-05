Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.16.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.75. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51. Insiders have sold 311,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,757 in the last ninety days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

