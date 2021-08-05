Fundamental Research Boosts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$28.28 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.96.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$27.15 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.86.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

