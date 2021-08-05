Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Coursera Call Options (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,806 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,704% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 call options.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28. Coursera has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

