Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of TSE VGZ opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.99 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$130.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45.
About Vista Gold
