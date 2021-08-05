Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TSE VGZ opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.27. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.99 and a 52 week high of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$130.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

