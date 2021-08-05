Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

