Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $121.83, but opened at $111.02. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Woodward shares last traded at $112.12, with a volume of 4,354 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities upped their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $3,146,953. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after purchasing an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $83,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.