Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

DEI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 1,116,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,735. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

