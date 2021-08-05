Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AtriCure Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 44 call options.

Shares of ATRC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $8,284,082. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

