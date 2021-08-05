Movano (MOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Movano has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

