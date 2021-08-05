Gevo (GEVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Gevo to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

