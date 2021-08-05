Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OBE opened at C$3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The stock has a market cap of C$271.72 million and a PE ratio of -302.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

