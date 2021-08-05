Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Purchases £200,037.30 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Adam Crozier acquired 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,090 ($40.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,145.13. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

