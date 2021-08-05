Insider Selling: Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Insider Sells £51,938.05 in Stock

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) insider Laura Seffino sold 11,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97), for a total transaction of £51,938.05 ($67,857.39).

LON:QTX opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 489.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quartix Technologies Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The company has a market cap of £239.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.