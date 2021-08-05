Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £400.40 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg bought 385 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).
ACT stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £58.06 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.08.
Actual Experience Company Profile
