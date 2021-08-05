Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Purchases £400.40 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg bought 385 shares of Actual Experience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).

ACT stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a market cap of £58.06 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.08.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

