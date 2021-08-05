WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Phillip Wale Acquires 11,000 Shares

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,270 ($8,191.80).

Phillip Wale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Phillip Wale bought 29,295 shares of WH Ireland Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).

WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 56.75 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. WH Ireland Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.90 ($0.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.37.

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Institutional Broking. The Wealth Management segment provides bespoke wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

