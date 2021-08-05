Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73. 2,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 644,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,068 shares of company stock worth $7,322,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

