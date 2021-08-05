The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) Quiet Period Will End on August 10th

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During The Glimpse Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
VRAR opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $18.45.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
