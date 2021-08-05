Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Vista Outdoor traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.23. 10,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 762,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.