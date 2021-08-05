Bumble Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lock-Up Period To End on August 10th

Bumble’s (NASDAQ:BMBL) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Bumble had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $2,150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $43.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. dropped their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

BMBL stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $130,605,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

