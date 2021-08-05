Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 341,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,985 shares.The stock last traded at $99.20 and had previously closed at $99.71.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

