Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$2.37. The business had revenue of C$12.45 billion for the quarter.

