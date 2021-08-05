Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $6.40 on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

