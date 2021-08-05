GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EAF opened at $11.31 on Thursday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

