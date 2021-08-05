Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BAM opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

