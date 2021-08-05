Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $956.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016951 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars.

