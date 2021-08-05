Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $56.11 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $333.72 or 0.00848103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $56.11 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
