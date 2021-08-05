Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 368.80 ($4.82). Approximately 436,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 514,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380.20 ($4.97).

Separately, Numis Securities downgraded Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 61.47.

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

