Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.40 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.37 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.77.

NYSE:RTX traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. 5,204,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.88. The company has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

