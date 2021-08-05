PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

PSB traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,442. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.95. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

