EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.74. 4,922,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,453. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.73. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

