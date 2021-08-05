ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. 1,200,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,092. The stock has a market cap of $705.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

