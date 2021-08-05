Datacoin (DTC) Tops One Day Volume of $13.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 48% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $15,658.76 and approximately $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00034881 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000858 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 145.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

