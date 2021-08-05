Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 141,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.