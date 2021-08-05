Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $140.21 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $354.94 or 0.00901136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00095148 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,070,892 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

